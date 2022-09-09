Social media rumors say a tiger is loose in Houma; police weigh in

Is the Tiger even real or is this someone’s social media stunt gaining steam? Fox 8 reached out to the Houma Police Department with questions.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Is there a Tiger or just a bunch of tall tales?

(Sheri Hemrick | Cameron Zoo)

Overnight heading into Friday (Sept. 9) morning, an unexplainable rumor that a tiger on the loose had been walking around Downtown Houma Thursday night emerged online. Social media accounts from people in the Houma area flooded the timelines with posts about a loose tiger in their town. However, no one seems to know who the Tiger allegedly belongs to or if anyone has actually seen it.

Is the tiger even real or is this someone’s social media stunt gaining steam?

Fox 8 reached out to the Houma Police Department with questions.

A spokesperson for Houma police said that they have received multiple calls about an apparent tiger on the loose but that officers have not “laid eyes” on the exotic animal themselves.

“Anytime we receive multiple calls about something like this, we’re obligated to perform a search,” the spokesperson said.

Police didn’t share additional details about the search but they confirmed they’ve received multiple calls about the rumored situation.

Real or not, people in Houma are buzzing online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects arrested in kidnapping of Alexandria Coca-Cola driver
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
RPSB announces safety measures
RPSB approves safety, security funds
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Latest News

9/9/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
9/9/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall alert on Thursday, Sept. 9,...
Murphy wall beds sold by Wal-Mart, Amazon, Wayfair recalled due to impact and crush hazards
Camp Beauregard in Pineville, La.
Camp Beauregard hosts town hall to discuss name change
Camp Beauregard holds town hall to discuss changing name
Beauregard Parish School Board approves nearly $27M in construction bids
Beauregard School Board approves $25M bid for new elementary school