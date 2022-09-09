St. Mary’s vs Buckeye voted MedExpress Week 2 Game of the Week

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the KALB Sports Team is headed to Panther Country for our MedExpress Week 2 Game of the Week as Buckeye hosts the St. Mary’s Tigers.

Buckeye is looking for back-to-back wins to start out Coach Ben McLaughlin’s head coaching career.

The Panthers defeated Block last week 27-12 behind the legs of Jim Burlew, who scored three touchdowns.

St. Mary’s is still looking to get in the win column after a road loss in Week 1 to Abbeville 21-7. Since 2004, Buckeye is just 1-3 against St. Mary’s with the lone win coming in 2008.

The last time Buckeye won this series, Coach McLaughlin was still rewriting the record books at Louisiana Christian University as their starting quarterback. Now, he is hoping to have that same success with the Panthers and lead them to their first 2-0 start since 2018.

KALB will be live during our 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts during the 5th Quarter with highlights and reactions from the MedExpress Game of the Week.

