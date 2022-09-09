St. Mary’s vs Buckeye voted MedExpress Week 2 Game of the Week

(MGN)
By Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - As voted on by the fans, the KALB Sports Team is headed to Panther Country for our MedExpress Week 2 Game of the Week as Buckeye hosts the St. Mary’s Tigers.

Buckeye is looking for back-to-back wins to start out Coach Ben McLaughlin’s head coaching career.

The Panthers defeated Block last week 27-12 behind the legs of Jim Burlew, who scored three touchdowns.

St. Mary’s is still looking to get in the win column after a road loss in Week 1 to Abbeville 21-7. Since 2004, Buckeye is just 1-3 against St. Mary’s with the lone win coming in 2008.

The last time Buckeye won this series, Coach McLaughlin was still rewriting the record books at Louisiana Christian University as their starting quarterback. Now, he is hoping to have that same success with the Panthers and lead them to their first 2-0 start since 2018.

KALB will be live during our 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts during the 5th Quarter with highlights and reactions from the MedExpress Game of the Week.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Suspects arrested in kidnapping of Alexandria Coca-Cola driver
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
RPSB announces safety measures
RPSB approves safety, security funds

Latest News

From setback to comeback: Grant’s Gaines ran for 4 touchdowns in the 1st half against Montgomery
Wide receiver Hogan Wasson catches a pass during Wednesday morning’s practice.
NSU Demons & Grambling State Tigers will meet in the Independence Bowl
NSU playing Grambling in Independence Bowl
Kareem Gaines - ACA Athlete of the Week