What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign

Britain wakes to first day in more than 70 years without its queen. (Source: CNN/POOL/SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA/CTV NETWORK/VATICAN TV/KCAL/KCBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has triggered a series of carefully structured ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and heralds the reign of King Charles III.

Here is a look at what will happen in the coming days.

A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Friday

  • King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, travel from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to London.
  • Noon local time (1100GMT) — Church bells ring at Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral and cross the country in honor of the queen.
  • Noon — Parliament holds a special session so lawmakers can pay tribute to the queen.
  • 1 p.m. — Gun salutes are fired in London’s Hyde Park and at military sites around the country, one round for reach of the 96 years of the queen’s life.
  • Afternoon — The king meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
  • 6 p.m. — The king makes a televised address to the nation.
  • 6 p.m. — A service of remembrance is held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the queen.

Saturday

  • 10 a.m. — Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with a group of senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed king.
  • 11 a.m. — An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James’s Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the U.K.
  • 1 p.m. — Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the queen.

Subsequent days:

  • The queen’s body is moved from Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh, and then to London.
  • She will lie in state for several days in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the public will be able to pay their respects.
  • A state funeral at Westminster Abbey is due to be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world.
  • The period of national mourning will end the day after the queen’s funeral.

