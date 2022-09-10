2022 5th Quarter Week 2 Highlights

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the second week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Natchitoches Central7Opelousas27
ASH35St. Thomas More42

4A Scores

Peabody27Ferriday26
Breaux Bridge12Tioga21
Block0Grant57

3A Scores

Bolton39B.T. Washington36
St. Mary’s26Buckeye7
Bunkie6Patterson54
Sacred Heart53Marksville16
Leesville21Jena14

2A Scores

South Beauregard7Rosepine48
Pickering42East Beauregard66
Oakdale59Oberlin29
Avoyelles12Teurlings Catholic41
Pineville13Menard32
Montgomery6Lakeview33
Many50DeRidder7
Caldwell Parish13Winnfield14

1A Scores

Northwood-Lena6Elton49

Post Game Show

