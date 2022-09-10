2022 5th Quarter Week 2 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the second week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Natchitoches Central 7 Opelousas 27 ASH 35 St. Thomas More 42

4A Scores

Peabody 27 Ferriday 26 Breaux Bridge 12 Tioga 21 Block 0 Grant 57

3A Scores

Bolton 39 B.T. Washington 36 St. Mary’s 26 Buckeye 7 Bunkie 6 Patterson 54 Sacred Heart 53 Marksville 16 Leesville 21 Jena 14

2A Scores

South Beauregard 7 Rosepine 48 Pickering 42 East Beauregard 66 Oakdale 59 Oberlin 29 Avoyelles 12 Teurlings Catholic 41 Pineville 13 Menard 32 Montgomery 6 Lakeview 33 Many 50 DeRidder 7 Caldwell Parish 13 Winnfield 14

1A Scores

Northwood-Lena 6 Elton 49

Post Game Show

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.