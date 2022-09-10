2022 5th Quarter Week 2 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the second week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Natchitoches Central
|7
|Opelousas
|27
|ASH
|35
|St. Thomas More
|42
4A Scores
|Peabody
|27
|Ferriday
|26
|Breaux Bridge
|12
|Tioga
|21
|Block
|0
|Grant
|57
3A Scores
|Bolton
|39
|B.T. Washington
|36
|St. Mary’s
|26
|Buckeye
|7
|Bunkie
|6
|Patterson
|54
|Sacred Heart
|53
|Marksville
|16
|Leesville
|21
|Jena
|14
2A Scores
|South Beauregard
|7
|Rosepine
|48
|Pickering
|42
|East Beauregard
|66
|Oakdale
|59
|Oberlin
|29
|Avoyelles
|12
|Teurlings Catholic
|41
|Pineville
|13
|Menard
|32
|Montgomery
|6
|Lakeview
|33
|Many
|50
|DeRidder
|7
|Caldwell Parish
|13
|Winnfield
|14
1A Scores
