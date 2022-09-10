Cenla Czech community celebrates heritage in Libuse

Libuse Czech Festival
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBUSE, La. (KALB) - The Libuse community and the Louisiana Czech Heritage Association hosted the annual Czech Heritage Days Festival Saturday, Sept. 10.

Libuse and its sister city, Kolin, were both settled in the early 1900′s by Czech people who were promised fertile farmland. Now, every year Czech people in Louisiana travel from near and far to the Libuse Czech Hall for the festival, celebrating their heritage and history in the area and sharing it with others.

“We are extremely proud to be Americans, but we are also proud to be Czechs,” said Cookie Tuma, Festival Chairman.

Activities ranged from traditional dancing, singing and eating traditional meals including different pastries, as well as sauerkraut and dumplings.

”It’s just a way of renewing our history and having a family reunion pretty much,” said Tuma. “We love dancing, we love to invite the people in to learn how to do a dance and come out and be a Czech for a day.”

Libuse Czech Colony Marker
Libuse Czech Festival
