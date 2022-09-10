City of Alexandria participates in National Service Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks - the City of Alexandria participated in the National Day of Service at the Alexandria Youth Complex on Saturday, Sept. 10.

National Day of Service invites everyone across the nation to come together in service to honor those lost and those whose lives were forever changed on 9/11.

Alexandria Mayor, Jeff Hall, honored all of the City’s first responders and thanked them for their service. Residents could participate in acts of service like giving blood, community trash clean-up, making hurricane preparedness kits, and food donations.

Local firefighter Ethan Hunt shared his thoughts on remembering the first responders that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I think it’s big shoes to fill, it’s a big responsibility as a firefighter and someone who serves the community, I think it’s a great goal to live up to,” said Hunt.

