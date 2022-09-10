Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9.

PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.

PPD is currently investigating the matter and has no other details to provide at this time. If you have any information about the incident, you can contact PPD at (318) 442-6603.

