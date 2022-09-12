Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.

At the time of the shooting, APD had warrants for Porter’s arrest.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 318-443-7867 (443-STOP) or APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Magnet Elementary School
Mother of 4-year-old at center of Rapides corporal punishment case files civil suit
Alexandria Police Union endorses Catherine Davidson for mayor
Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
Jury convicts man of aggravated sexual abuse of minor

Latest News

RPSB ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus makes debut
RPSB ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus makes debut
Alexandria Police Union endorses Catherine Davidson for mayor
Study finds new link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease