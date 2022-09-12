Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.

At the time of the shooting, APD had warrants for Porter’s arrest.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 318-443-7867 (443-STOP) or APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

