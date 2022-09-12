Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 3, discuss upcoming matchups

By Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, eight central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the Week 3 Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the outcome of the Week 2 games and previewed their matchup heading into the next.

Coach Aaron York - St. Mary’s

Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH

Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena

Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant

Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville

Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard

Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye

Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga

4 Cenla coaches prepare for rivalries
Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook discusses his week three matchup
Buckeye Head Coach Ben McLaughlin discusses his week three matchup
Pineville Head Coach Bryant Bell discusses his week three matchup
