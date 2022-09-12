Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 3, discuss upcoming matchups

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, eight central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the Week 3 Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the outcome of the Week 2 games and previewed their matchup heading into the next.

Coach Aaron York - St. Mary’s

Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH

Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena

Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant

Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville

Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard

Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye

Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga

