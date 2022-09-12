Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 3, discuss upcoming matchups
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, eight central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the Week 3 Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the outcome of the Week 2 games and previewed their matchup heading into the next.
Coach Aaron York - St. Mary’s
Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH
Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena
Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant
Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville
Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard
Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye
Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga
