The LCU Wildcats outscored 31-0 in the loss to Stetson

DeLAND, FL. (KALB) -The LCU Wildcats lost a tough one to Stetson 45-14 on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Wildcats were down early in the game but they caught up by the half behind Running Back Devin Briscoe two touchdown runs to tie the game up at 14 by halftime.

But the Stetson Hatters were in full control after that, scoring 31 unanswered points in the ball game.

LCU gave up total of 546 yards to the Hatters and 444 of those yards came through the air.

The offense did manage to score this week and put they only converted two out of 13 conversions on third down.

The Wildcats will have their first home game this Saturday against Arizona Christian University.

