New Orleans supermarket selling ‘Fail Cakes’ to commemorate Falcons’ blown 16-point lead

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Chalmette’s Breaux Mart welcomed New Orleans Saints fans Monday morning who were still in shock after Sunday’s last-minute win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“It was a nail-biter,” shopper Tammy Morgan said. “(I was) holding out praying to the end. To have a comeback like that is really nice. It was really great to see. I always count on my boys.”

The Saints started their season with a comeback win for the ages. They were trailing10-26 in the fourth quarter before eventually turning things around. Two touchdown passes from quarterback Jameis Winston and a 51-yard field goal with 19 second left in regulation lifted the black and gold over the rival dirty birds to give the Saints their fifth win in Atlanta in as many seasons.

Now, that score is plastered on the cake store’s bakery - a not-so-subtle celebration for a crazy win.

“It was intense to see in the last quarter. You wasn’t sure if Atlanta was going to score and make those last points,” cake decorator Ashley Simmons said.

Simmons and her loved ones watched the game with as much emotion and adrenaline as any other Saints fan. However, she didn’t expect to create so many “Fail Cakes” as soon as she clocked in at Breaux Mart at 6 a.m.

“The fail cake was not on my mind,” she said. “Today, we will probably do about 20, give or take, depending. We have people calling that make orders also for the cakes. So however many I get out today, I will try my best.”

It’s here & it’s beautiful ⚜️



It’s not just grocery store shoppers that are excited after Sunday’s comeback win but also Who Dat fans that traveled to Atlanta for the big game.

“Falcons fans may not have appreciated all of the Saints fans that traveled to the game but I bet the ticket office did. Because if we weren’t there that stadium would’ve been 30%, 40% full at best,” entertainer Jono Barnes said.

Barnes joined other family members at the away game as a way to honor his late cousin, who was a huge Saints fan. After the win, Barnes joined others in the Who Dat Nation who celebrated in their stadium seats and in the Atlanta streets.

“It was like “Where are you guys at now? Why are you not talking now? Come dance with us.” We wanted them to come join the second line so that they can experience being a winner for once,” Barnes said. “It truly showed why there is no fan base like the New Orleans Saints fan base and why we are the best fan base and the most unique fan base.”

Saints fan Harriet Harris says she saw much of the same as the game clock started to run out.

“It was just Saints fans in every part of the city, black and gold. We truly represented the city,” Harris said.

Harris is a part of a group of fans who try and fill a whole Amtrak train from New Orleans to Atlanta each year. It’s a seven year tradition that was put on hold for the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the fans sold out the whole train, turning the trip into a tailgate the whole way there and back.

“It was beyond what I could even understand. The energy was crazy,” rider Jiazzlyn Duncan said.

With the season just starting, fans are already predicting a successful year.

“We are going to get a lot of wins this season. All the way to Arizona where will be partying in 2023 with the Lombardi Trophy,” Barnes said.

And with more success, Simmons says fans could see a higher demand for her “Fail Cake.”

