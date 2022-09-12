RPSB ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus makes debut

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board’s effort to increase literacy in the district kicked off on Monday, Sept. 12, at Peabody Magnet High School, debuting the ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus.

The bus is part of a larger effort to increase literacy in the parish. The bus will eventually make its way into neighborhoods and make books, magazines and other educational tools available for students who otherwise have limited access to traditional libraries.

Stephanie Ford, a special education teacher at Alma Redwine Elementary School said it is crucial to provide young students with the resources they need to become literate.

”It’s important because a lot of our kids probably can’t get to the library,” said Ford. “They have libraries at school and they may not be able to go in and check out. It depends on what time they are able to, and the bus will be rolling. So when they see the bus, they can get some library books, and it’s important for our students to learn how to read.”

The feeder systems connected to Ash, Bolton and Pineville will also be promoting the literacy bus.

