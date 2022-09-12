RPSB ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus makes debut

The district’s latest effort to improve literacy rates in the parish
The Rapides Parish School Board’s effort to increase literacy in the district kicked off with the debut of the ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus.
By Alex Orenczuk and Bennet Roland Jr.
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board’s effort to increase literacy in the district kicked off on Monday, Sept. 12, at Peabody Magnet High School, debuting the ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus.

The bus is part of a larger effort to increase literacy in the parish. The bus will eventually make its way into neighborhoods and make books, magazines and other educational tools available for students who otherwise have limited access to traditional libraries.

Stephanie Ford, a special education teacher at Alma Redwine Elementary School said it is crucial to provide young students with the resources they need to become literate.

”It’s important because a lot of our kids probably can’t get to the library,” said Ford. “They have libraries at school and they may not be able to go in and check out. It depends on what time they are able to, and the bus will be rolling. So when they see the bus, they can get some library books, and it’s important for our students to learn how to read.”

The feeder systems connected to Ash, Bolton and Pineville will also be promoting the literacy bus.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix Magnet Elementary School
Mother of 4-year-old at center of Rapides corporal punishment case files civil suit
Alexandria Police Union endorses Catherine Davidson for mayor
Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
Jury convicts man of aggravated sexual abuse of minor

Latest News

RPSB ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus makes debut
Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting
Alexandria Police Union endorses Catherine Davidson for mayor
Study finds new link between artificial sweeteners and heart disease