Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Two Winner

Cool play of the week Pineville's fumble return
By Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) -Week Two has come and gone for the high school football season.

And we have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week.

Pineville’s Jaylen Fortson fumble return wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week.

