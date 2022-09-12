Vote for your Week 3 MedExpress Game of the Week

MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two weeks down, eight more to go in the regular season for high school football.

With that, it’s time to vote for your Week 3 MedExpress Game of the Week. Vote with the poll below and let us know where the KALB Sports Team should be this Friday night.

The winner will be announced Thursday on KALB.

