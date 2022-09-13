4 local coaches will set aside friendships when they square off Friday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Sports have a way to help build long-time friendships.

Menard Head Coach Justin Charles and St. Mary’s Head Coach Aaron York were college roommates at LCU. After they graduated college, they kept in contact over the years. Now, on Friday, they will have to settle their differences under the bright lights.

“I love coach York, he is a great friend of mine,” said Charles. “We have had plenty of opportunities to coach with one another, plenty of times, and it never happened. But, we get to coach against one another, and it made our relationship stronger. Plus, I love the rivalry it has become.”

“It’s bigger than me and Charles,” said York. “The kids know each other, the parents know each other, everyone is intertwined, but on Friday night, it will be a battle between us on Friday night when we stepped in between the lines.”

Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook and Pineville Head Coach Bryant Bell have coached with each other for years before Bell got his opportunity with the Rebels, and they always root for one another but just not this week.

“I hope Coach Bell goes 9-1 every year,” said Cook. “It’s a great rivalry that we are caught in the middle of, but I know this game is what strengthens our friendship.”

“It’s always good to be around people that you care about,” said Bell. “But at the end of the day, we are in two different shades of red, and on Friday, we get to slug it out and see where the chips fall.”

Pineville will host Tioga this Friday and St. Mary will get the Eagles on their turf. Both games will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

