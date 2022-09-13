‘Celebrate Freedom Week’: Rapides schools focus on topics relating to freedom

This week, schools in Rapides Parish are observing “Celebrate Freedom Week” in recognition of Constitution Day and Constitution Week.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -

During this year’s session, legislation passed ACT No. 370, requiring public schools to recognize “Celebrate Freedom Week.”

Throughout the week, students are given age and grade-appropriate instruction on topics related to freedom. Topics may include but are not limited to: the nation’s founding and the intent, the importance of the declaration of independence and the U.S. Constitution, the bill of rights and more.

“Celebrate Freedom Week” is observed in public schools around the state of Louisiana.

The official recognition will last from September 12 to September 16

