Committee meetings begin on La. tax reform

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers are coming together to begin discussions about Louisiana’s tax system.

The House Ways and Means Committee has scheduled its first meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to go over broad reforms to the tax system, including the elimination of personal income tax.

“It is no secret that our tax structure is broken, and it drives people and companies out of our state,” said Representative Richard Nelson. “We have long been dependent upon our abundant resources to prop up failed policies. If we want Louisiana to compete in a modern economy, we need a fundamental restructuring of our tax system.”

In the legislature, Nelson has been a major proponent of the elimination of the income tax. In 2021, he sponsored a package of bills to phase out the personal and corporate income tax and replace them with locally administered property taxes.

The committee is expected to have multiple meetings to hear from local government, business, and non-profit stakeholders.

Nelson expects the work of the committee to be captured in legislation introduced in the 2023 legislative session.

