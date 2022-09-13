Governor receives updated COVID-19 booster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards rolled up his sleeve to receive the latest updated COVID-19 booster along with his flu shot.

He was joined by Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Courney Phillips and Louisiana state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter at the Our Lady of the Lake North Clinic.

“This past Saturday, I got to watch LSU and Southern play in Tiger Stadium along with 100,000 plus fans,” Governor Edwards said. “I was reminded just how far we’ve come in making our way back to normal. But we have to remember that COVID is still here, and we are currently coming down from our sixth and longest surge.”

State health leaders said the updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available to the public. Healthcare providers across Louisiana were notified of updated guidance about the shots after the CDC endorsed the new boosters from Moderna and Pfizer.

The Moderna booster is available for anyone ages 18 and older, while the Pfizer booster is being made available for people ages 12 and older. The updated boosters are designed to better protect against the Omicron variant of the virus as well as the original strain.

Experts are also encouraging the public to be on alert for a potentially active flu season. Some countries in the southern hemisphere are already experiencing their most severe flu season in five years.

Everyone ages six and older should get their flu shot by the end of October, according to experts.

The Louisiana Department of Health released the below tips on other ways to fight the flu:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home and limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with viruses that cause the flu.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.