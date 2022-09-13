Importance of Hep C screenings, and how it is now a curable disease

(KALB) - For years, patients with Hepatitis C have struggled with treatment for their disease, but the Rapides Regional Medical Center is making a push to make the public aware that the disease is now curable.

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that attacks the liver. The virus is most commonly spread through intravenous drug use and the exchange of body fluids. If left untreated, Hep C can lead to liver cancer and ultimately death.

Hep C is diagnosed through a blood test that looks for antibodies for Hep C produced by the immune system.

“In 2020, the United States Preventative Task Force recommended that anybody from ages 18-79 should be at least screened one time with a simple blood test,” said Dr. Muhammed Ahmad, Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology Specialist with the Rapides Regional Medical Center. “If that blood test is positive, then it can be followed with more confirmatory testing.”

During the early stages of infection, there may be no symptoms, which leads to more severe cases, or chronic Hep C, as well as possible continued transmission of the virus. Previously, Hep C was treated with antiviral medicines, which stopped the virus from multiplying in the body but now doctors have found an uncomplicated treatment plan that cures the disease.

“Research has made it possible to make it curable now, even if it is at an advanced stage. The treatment is pretty simple. It requires one oral tablet one time a day depending on the count of Hepatitis C in your blood the treatment may be for 8-12 weeks after that the patient is considered cured,” said Dr. Ahmad.

For more information on Hep C screenings and treatment, CLICK HERE.

