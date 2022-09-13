Inmate dies at Oakdale prison

(KPLC)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons.

Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived.

Palencia was sentenced in the District of Columbia to a 31-year and four-month sentence for Murder 1 while Armed, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, Carrying a Pistol without a License and Tampering with Evidence. He had been in custody at FCI Oakdale 1 since January 9, 2020.

