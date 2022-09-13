LCU aims for 1st win of the season at home against Arizona Christian

LCU Head Football Coach Drew Maddox
LCU Head Football Coach Drew Maddox(KALB)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats had a disappointing start to the season, being outscored 72 to 14 in the two losses of the year.

Head Coach Drew Maddox said the problems that they have are fixable and all they have to do is go out there and execute the game plan and things will start turning in their favor.

“At some point, we will have to go out there and beat a team that’s good,” said Coach Maddox. “This Saturday, we play a team that finished top 25 in the nation. But, we have to go out there, compete and execute the game plan, and I think we will be fine.”

LCU will play at home this Saturday, Sept. 17, against Arizona Christian University at 6 p.m.

