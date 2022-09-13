New Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana.

Region 6 Health Director Dr. David Holcombe said while pharmacies have already started receiving doses of the new vaccine, hundreds more arrived Tuesday, September 13, at the Rapides Parish Health Unit. In addition, all other health units in Region 6 have also received the new boosters. This includes Rapides, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Vernon and Winn Parish.

The updated booster will replace the old shot and be able to target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the dominant Omicron variant that makes up most of the cases in the country. Anyone ages 12 and up that received their last shot at least two months ago are able to get the new Pfizer Bivalent booster shot. The FDA has also approved Moderna’s Bivalent booster for those 18 and up, but said it may lower the age to 12 and up at a lower date.

Dr. Holcombe said the older population has already started rushing in to get the new booster but said it is still a struggle putting shots in the arms of teens. He said with school back in session, and flu season right around the corner, the Bivalent booster shot is highly recommended.

“The kids really can get sick,” said Dr. Holcombe. “The kids act as a giant petri dish where these viruses float around where they can change and mutate and give us the next variant.”

Pfizer has submitted preliminary data on a new Bivalent booster for 5-11-year-olds, which the Louisiana Department of Health said is expected later this fall.

