Pineville police looking for vehicle owner following shooting at Air U

Pineville Police are wanting to talk to the owner of this vehicle.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on September 9 at Air U around 3 p.m.

PPD said they responded to a report of shattered front glass and found that were several gunshots fired at the business, which was unoccupied at the time.

Video surveillance from surrounding businesses showed several vehicles that were nearby around the time of the shooting. Contact has been made with some of the vehicle owners, but PPD is asking for information on the vehicle seen above.

If you are the owner of the vehicle or know who owns it, you are asked to contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603 or 318-449-5652.

