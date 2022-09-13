Police investigating fatal vehicle fire on I-110 South at Chippewa as hit-and-run crash
Two people were killed and another person was injured.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle fire on the interstate as a hit-and-run crash.
The Coroner’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit were called to the area of I-110 South at Chippewa Street after a car fire shut down the interstate early Tuesday, Sept. 13.
According to emergency officials, two people were killed and another person was injured in the fire.
Baton Rouge Police say they responded to the area after reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames.
DOTD announced the highway closure just before 6 a.m. The interstate reopened around 8:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
