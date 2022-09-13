Police investigating fatal vehicle fire on I-110 South at Chippewa as hit-and-run crash

Two people were killed and another person was injured.
Two people were killed and another person was injured, according to EMS.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle fire on the interstate as a hit-and-run crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

The Coroner’s Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit were called to the area of I-110 South at Chippewa Street after a car fire shut down the interstate early Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Drivers were encouraged to use an alternate route.

According to emergency officials, two people were killed and another person was injured in the fire.

Baton Rouge Police say they responded to the area after reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames.

DOTD announced the highway closure just before 6 a.m. The interstate reopened around 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Alexandria Police Union endorses Catherine Davidson for mayor

Latest News

Check out today's Pledge Kids from Mary Goff Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-9/13/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Mary Goff Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-9/13/2022
9/13/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
9/13/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Former DCFS workers detail years-long issues within Cenla offices
Former DCFS employee speaks out about toxicity, mishandlings