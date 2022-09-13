Road closures for Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that the following streets will close at 9:15 p.m. in preparation for a 9:45 p.m. fireworks display during the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival event on the downtown riverbank on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
- Church Street bridge
- Williams Ave from Whitfield Ave. to Henry Ave
Church Street and Williams Avenue will open upon conclusion of the fireworks display once the Fire Marshal has given the all-clear.
These street closures are due to the 20th Annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival that will take place in the downtown area from September 16-17, 2022. The Rue Beauport Riverbank will also be closed to all drive-through traffic for both days of the Meat Pie Festival.
For more information on the 20th Annual Meat Pie Festival, click here.
