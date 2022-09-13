Road closures for Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that the following streets will close at 9:15 p.m. in preparation for a 9:45 p.m. fireworks display during the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival event on the downtown riverbank on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Church Street bridge

Williams Ave from Whitfield Ave. to Henry Ave

Church Street and Williams Avenue will open upon conclusion of the fireworks display once the Fire Marshal has given the all-clear.

These street closures are due to the 20th Annual Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival that will take place in the downtown area from September 16-17, 2022. The Rue Beauport Riverbank will also be closed to all drive-through traffic for both days of the Meat Pie Festival.

For more information on the 20th Annual Meat Pie Festival, click here.

