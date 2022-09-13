Saints sign RB Latavius Murray to practice squad, release WR Dei’Jean Dixon

The Saints brought back running back Latavius Murray (28) to their practice squad. (Staff...
The Saints brought back running back Latavius Murray (28) to their practice squad. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A familiar name is returning to the Saints organization. The team signed Latavius Murray to the practice squad.

Murray played for the Saints from 2019-2020. In each of those seasons, he was a steady second back and gained over 600 yards in each of those seasons.

Murray spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

To make room for Murray, the team terminated the contract of former Edna Karr and Nicholls State receiver Dei’Jean Dixon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting
Pineville Police are wanting to talk to the owner of this vehicle.
Pineville police looking for vehicle owner following shooting at Air U
Antonio Jones, 48, goes to trial Oct. 17, facing two counts of third-degree rape for an attack...
‘Nobody is hiding nothing here’: Sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation
The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans said the investigation ran...
US Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children
Trooper Kasha Domingue
THE INVESTIGATORS: Fired trooper accused of shooting a teen takes plea deal

Latest News

Jameis Winston and the Saints opened their 2022 regular season against the Falcons. (Source:...
Lutz hits 51-yard FG to give Saints thrilling season-opening win over Atlanta, 27-26
Saints starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a car...
Saints player Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of teenage girls in ‘road rage incident’
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard John Leglue (77) lines up before the snap during an NFL...
Pittsburgh Steelers sign John Leglue to the practice squad
Arizona Cardinals offensive guard Cody Ford and Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark.
Ford, Chark represent Cenla on current NFL rosters
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (22) during pregame warmups before an...
Saints trade Ceedy Deuce, release Ian Book