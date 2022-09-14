5th graders receive safety lessons at Camp Grant Walker

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Sept. 14, fifth graders in Grant Parish took a break from the classroom and spent the day at Camp Grant Walker, getting lessons in safety from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During one of the demonstrations, students could see and participate in a firearm safety lesson. Students learned about guns and were shown the difference between real and toy guns can be minimal.

“The goal is for every gun to be treated like it’s loaded and to get an adult and just leave it alone,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

Students also took part in an ATV safety course and how to properly evacuate a burning structure and call for emergency services. Rotating inside, the students were shown the potential dangers of the internet and how to avoid cyberbullying.

Sheriff McCain said that fifth grade is the optimal time to teach students about good decisions and noted that his job as sheriff makes that part of his responsibility.

“They are 10 years old, and eight or nine years from now, they are going to be making adult decisions and be in the real world, and I believe that I have a responsibility as the sheriff to try and help and make a positive difference in their life and lead them down the right path,” said Sheriff McCain.

The event at Camp Grant Walker is a tradition Sheriff McCain wants to continue for future students in Grant Parish.

“Everybody likes to get out of school and have fun. We know that, and we want them to do that today, but we also want them to go home knowing more than they knew when they got here this morning.”

