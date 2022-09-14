5th graders receive safety lessons at Camp Grant Walker

Fifth graders in Grant Parish took a break from the classroom and spent the day at Camp Grant Walker, getting lessons in safety.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Sept. 14, fifth graders in Grant Parish took a break from the classroom and spent the day at Camp Grant Walker, getting lessons in safety from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During one of the demonstrations, students could see and participate in a firearm safety lesson. Students learned about guns and were shown the difference between real and toy guns can be minimal.

“The goal is for every gun to be treated like it’s loaded and to get an adult and just leave it alone,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain.

Students also took part in an ATV safety course and how to properly evacuate a burning structure and call for emergency services. Rotating inside, the students were shown the potential dangers of the internet and how to avoid cyberbullying.

Sheriff McCain said that fifth grade is the optimal time to teach students about good decisions and noted that his job as sheriff makes that part of his responsibility.

“They are 10 years old, and eight or nine years from now, they are going to be making adult decisions and be in the real world, and I believe that I have a responsibility as the sheriff to try and help and make a positive difference in their life and lead them down the right path,” said Sheriff McCain.

The event at Camp Grant Walker is a tradition Sheriff McCain wants to continue for future students in Grant Parish.

“Everybody likes to get out of school and have fun. We know that, and we want them to do that today, but we also want them to go home knowing more than they knew when they got here this morning.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colfax woman killed in crash on La. HWY 8
Antonio Jones, 48, goes to trial Oct. 17, facing two counts of third-degree rape for an attack...
‘Nobody is hiding nothing here’: Sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation
Pineville Police are wanting to talk to the owner of this vehicle.
Pineville police looking for vehicle owner following shooting at Air U
Inmate dies at Oakdale prison
Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting

Latest News

5th graders receive safety lessons at Camp Grant Walker
Zvarious Mason
Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash