APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and are seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church.

The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5 at New Jerusalem Church. Miscellaneous items and groceries were taken from the church, valued at around $60.

Police are looking for the suspect in the image above. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact APD.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.