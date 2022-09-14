APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church

New Jerusalem Church burglary suspect
New Jerusalem Church burglary suspect(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and are seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church.

The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5 at New Jerusalem Church. Miscellaneous items and groceries were taken from the church, valued at around $60.

Police are looking for the suspect in the image above. If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact APD.

