Bus driver accused of kidnapping, stalking student turns himself in

A bus driver is in police custody for allegedly kidnapping a student and behaving inappropriately towards her, officials say.
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - A bus driver is in police custody for allegedly kidnapping a student and behaving inappropriately towards her, officials say.

According to the Brusly Police Department, Christopher Taplin turned himself in on Tuesday night, Sept. 13, after officers announced he was wanted on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and stalking of a juvenile.

Police say Taplin is accused of keeping the student on a bus for about 10 minutes. During this time, he was allegedly “pouring out his heart to her” and making inappropriate comments. He then brought the girl to another school and allowed her to leave, police added.

The superintendent of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools confirmed Taplin was employed as a bus driver by a company that provided services for the school system.

The superintendent said Taplin no longer works for the company.

Police say they are investigating Taplin’s connection to a different family in the area to see if he was inappropriate with another young person.

WAFB reached out to DS Bus South about the incident, and the company issued the following statement:

