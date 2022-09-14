Bus driver accused of kidnapping, stalking student turns himself in

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - A bus driver is in police custody for allegedly kidnapping a student and behaving inappropriately towards her, officials say.

According to the Brusly Police Department, Christopher Taplin turned himself in on Tuesday night, Sept. 13, after officers announced he was wanted on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and stalking of a juvenile.

Police say Taplin is accused of keeping the student on a bus for about 10 minutes. During this time, he was allegedly “pouring out his heart to her” and making inappropriate comments. He then brought the girl to another school and allowed her to leave, police added.

The superintendent of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools confirmed Taplin was employed as a bus driver by a company that provided services for the school system.

The superintendent said Taplin no longer works for the company.

Police say they are investigating Taplin’s connection to a different family in the area to see if he was inappropriate with another young person.

WAFB reached out to DS Bus South about the incident, and the company issued the following statement:

“DS Bus South is aware of an incident that occurred in Brusly, Louisiana on Monday, September 12, 2022 where one of our school bus drivers is alleged to have engaged in inappropriate and unprofessional conduct with a student passenger. The student’s parents notified both DS Bus South staff and the Brusly Police Department of the allegations. The DS Bus South Safety Team immediately began an investigation. The initial findings of that investigation have resulted in the termination of the school bus driver’s employment with DS Bus South. DS Bus South is also fully cooperating with the Brusly Police Department with their criminal investigation into the incident. The safety of our passengers is always the first priority of DS Bus South. Per Louisiana Bulletin #119, all of our school bus drivers must pass both a criminal background check (which includes a fingerprint analysis) and motor vehicle history background check upon initial employment. They also undergo extensive safety training, which includes education on the company’s Standards of Conduct and Passenger Management protocols.”

