Colfax woman killed in crash on La. HWY 8

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 just west of U.S. Highway 167 has claimed the life of a Colfax woman.

Louisiana State Police said around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Eva H. Burks, 86, was traveling west on La. HWY 8 when she crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle.

Burks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver only sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.