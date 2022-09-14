Colfax woman killed in crash on La. HWY 8

(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 just west of U.S. Highway 167 has claimed the life of a Colfax woman.

Louisiana State Police said around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Eva H. Burks, 86, was traveling west on La. HWY 8 when she crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle.

Burks sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver only sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

