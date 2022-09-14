Grand jury indicts Donaldsonville man for child sex crimes

(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Sep. 14, 2022
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish grand jury has officially charged a Donaldsonville man who allegedly sexually abused a child.

Pedro Porter, 38, is accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape.

According to District Attorney Ricky Babin’s office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Porter after learning in mid-July that he allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

A trial date has not been set.

