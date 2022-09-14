Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville.

Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.

Aaron Hebert, 65, of Church Point, was driving the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

