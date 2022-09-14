New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish.

“The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said.

Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year, the hospital announced plans for a new emergency center, and now those plans include a new women’s center.

“We are renovating the entire third flood of our hospital for a comprehensive women’s center,” said Kelli Broocks, the hospital’s chief development and resource officer.

Broocks said renovations to one wing include a physicians area for check up and annual visits, as well as diagnostic services.

The other wing will have suites for labor to post-partum needs.

“Mom and baby will be able to stay together from admission to discharge, there will be plenty of room for family members,” Broocks said. “We will also have nurse mid-wives that will be able to offer a more natural birthing experience for moms who want water births.”

Dr. Kelly said the new facility gives them the opportunity to grow, while offering quality healthcare.

“We have a unique mix of doctors and midwives who can really give you a different perspective of care depending on the type of patient you are,” Kelly said.

Hospital officials hope the center will open next year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.