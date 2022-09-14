Nominations for 2022 Natchitoches Treasures requested

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

The City of Natchitoches is seeking nominations for 2022 Natchitoches Treasures. The Natchitoches Treasures are an elite group of Natchitoches residents of retirement age who have made a lasting contribution to the community through their generosity, service, volunteerism, and spirit.

Natchitoches Treasures have been selected each year since 2008. Natchitoches Treasures for the year 2020/2021 included Mr. Clifford Blake Jr., Mrs. Beulah Coutee, Dr. Jerry Glynn Ferguson, Mr. Stan Nash, and Mr. Thomas E. Roque.

Potential Natchitoches Treasures may be nominated by members of the Natchitoches community. Nomination forms are available at City Hall located at 700 Second Street or can be submitted online at 2022 Natchitoches Treasures Nomination | City of Natchitoches, Louisiana (natchitochesla.gov). Nominations must be submitted to City Hall or online no later than Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

A ceremony honoring the 2022 Natchitoches Treasures will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Natchitoches Events Center.

For more information about Natchitoches Treasures, please contact City Hall at 318-352-2772.

