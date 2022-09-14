NPD: Man arrested after high-speed chase through several neighborhoods
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - When officers attempted to arrest a suspect with outstanding two warrants, he sped off, leading the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) on a chase through several neighborhoods.
On Sept. 12 around 11:34 a.m., NPD located Gregory Washington, who had several active warrants out for his arrest, at a gas station in the 1400 block of Texas Street. When police tried to arrest Washington, he reportedly got into his vehicle and reversed quickly while a detective was standing at the door of the vehicle. The detective was knocked to the ground and Washington drove away, police say.
After a few minutes, Washington’s car was found; he then led officers on a chase through several neighborhoods, then crashed into a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) vehicle. Washington then stopped in the 1400 block of Roy Drive and got out of the vehicle. He was found a few blocks away and was placed under arrest.
Washington was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Washington is being charged with:
- 3 counts of aggravated battery
- Aggravated flight from an officer
- 2 counts of resisting an officer
- Hit and run
- Drug paraphernalia
- 4 counts of failure to stop for a stop sign
- 2 counts of running a red light
- 10 counts of failure to use a turn signal
- 2 active warrants
See NPD’s Facebook post on the arrest:
