NPD: Man arrested after high-speed chase through several neighborhoods

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - When officers attempted to arrest a suspect with outstanding two warrants, he sped off, leading the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) on a chase through several neighborhoods.

On Sept. 12 around 11:34 a.m., NPD located Gregory Washington, who had several active warrants out for his arrest, at a gas station in the 1400 block of Texas Street. When police tried to arrest Washington, he reportedly got into his vehicle and reversed quickly while a detective was standing at the door of the vehicle. The detective was knocked to the ground and Washington drove away, police say.

After a few minutes, Washington’s car was found; he then led officers on a chase through several neighborhoods, then crashed into a Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) vehicle. Washington then stopped in the 1400 block of Roy Drive and got out of the vehicle. He was found a few blocks away and was placed under arrest.

Washington was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

Washington is being charged with:

3 counts of aggravated battery

Aggravated flight from an officer

2 counts of resisting an officer

Hit and run

Drug paraphernalia

4 counts of failure to stop for a stop sign

2 counts of running a red light

10 counts of failure to use a turn signal

2 active warrants

