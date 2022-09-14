Weeks after resignation, former Demons OC Cody Crill hired as XFL Coach

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Less than one month ago, first-year Northwestern State Offensive Coordinator Cody Crill resigned prior to coaching a game with the Demons for personal/family reasons.

On Tuesday, just three weeks after resigning, Coach Crill announced that he was hired to be the Tight Ends Coach for the Washington D.C. XFL team.

Coach Crill will join Head Coach Reggie Barlow’s staff with the team that has not been named yet.

The Demons promoted offensive line coach Beau Blair to offensive coordinator just 13 days before the start of the regular season after Crill’s departure. NSU has struggled to find the endzone through the first two games of the season scoring just 10.5 points per game.

NSU travels to Southern Miss Saturday looking to pick up their first win of the season. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. from Hattiesburg.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.