Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges

By Alena Noakes
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Zvarious Mason, 22, of Alexandria, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 12, to lesser charges in the Nov. 30, 2019, deadly shooting of Jordan Compton, 23, on Louisiana Avenue. He pled guilty to manslaughter.

Mason was set to go before a jury on Monday, Sept. 12, on a charge of second-degree murder for the shooting, but instead withdrew his ‘not guilty’ plea and changed it to guilty in the lesser offense.

Rapides Parish Judge Mary Doggett sentenced Mason to 12 years of hard labor, with credit for time served.

Mason was represented by Christopher LaCour. Kelvin Sanders prosecuted the case for the State.

