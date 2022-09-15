Annual pancake fundraiser to help students returns after 2-years

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After taking a two-year break, A Perfect Fit Foundation is raising funds again to help purchase shoes for elementary school students in Rapides Parish.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the foundation held its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at St. James Episcopal Church.

One hundred percent of the funds from the event go towards purchasing well-fitted, uniform-approved shoes for elementary school students in the parish. The shoes are provided to needy students through a partnership with the Rapides Parish School Board and Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“The shoes are provided when the teacher sees the need in the classroom,” said Will Harp, Director of A Perfect Fit Foundation.

Harp lived by the notion that “a well-fitted pair of shoes was the foundation to good posture and good health” and always worked to find his customers the perfect fit.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.