Annual pancake fundraiser to help students returns after 2-years

After taking a two-year break, A Perfect Fit Foundation is raising funds again to help purchase shoes for elementary school students in Rapides Parish.
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After taking a two-year break, A Perfect Fit Foundation is raising funds again to help purchase shoes for elementary school students in Rapides Parish.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the foundation held its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at St. James Episcopal Church.

One hundred percent of the funds from the event go towards purchasing well-fitted, uniform-approved shoes for elementary school students in the parish. The shoes are provided to needy students through a partnership with the Rapides Parish School Board and Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“The shoes are provided when the teacher sees the need in the classroom,” said Will Harp, Director of A Perfect Fit Foundation.

Harp lived by the notion that “a well-fitted pair of shoes was the foundation to good posture and good health” and always worked to find his customers the perfect fit.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
Vote for your Week 3 MedExpress Game of the Week
Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K-9 Academy, has been booked on a new charge in...
Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner booked on new cruelty to animals charge
Colfax woman killed in crash on La. HWY 8
Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

Annual pancake fundraiser to help students returns after 2-years
Jacob Michot
Parents of accused rapist respond to lawsuit brought by minor’s family, deny allegations
Parents of accused rapist respond to lawsuit brought by minor’s family, deny allegations
Former APD Lieutenant Kenny Rachal reinstated by Civil Service Board
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast