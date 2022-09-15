Collision involving train, 18-wheeler shuts down Donaldsonville intersection

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An intersection in Donaldsonville has been shut down due to a collision involving a train and an 18-wheeler on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3089 was closed just after 11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

According to law enforcement, the railroad crossing may be closed for several hours.

An alternate route is the LA 70 service road.

Drivers are advised to be cautious if traveling in the area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.