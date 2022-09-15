Get a taste of fall with the new flavor from Blue Bell, Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream

Salted Caramel Brownie
Salted Caramel Brownie(Blue Bell)
By Blue Bell Ice Cream
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The following has been provided by Blue Bell:

The newest flavor from Blue Bell is giving us total fall vibes! Grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream.

The flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite. The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

Blue Bell has created a delicious recipe for a Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream Pie made with its new flavor. Find out how to make this crowd-pleasing treat along with many others at the company’s official Pinterest page, pinterest.com/bluebellicecream, or on its website, bluebell.com/recipes. Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Also, now in stores from Blue Bell is Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream. The flavor is a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes. It is sold in the pint and half gallon sizes.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

