KALB to broadcast forum for Alexandria mayoral candidates on Oct. 18

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB, in partnership with the Young Professionals Group of Cenla, the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Cenla Broadcasting will hold a live, televised forum for candidates running for the office of Mayor for the City of Alexandria on Oct. 18.

The forum will take place at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center in downtown Alexandria, with doors opening to the public at 5 p.m. and the forum starting at 6 p.m. If residents cannot attend the forum in person, KALB will be broadcasting the event live until 7 p.m. on News Channel 5.

All candidates for Alexandria mayor have confirmed they will be attending, including: City Council President Catherine Davidson, local business owner Lorenzo Davis Sr., Mayor Jeff Hall, local teacher Harry Hayes, and Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy.

Representatives from KALB including Brooke Buford and Dylan Domangue will participate alongside Cenla Broadcasting members to moderate as well as question the candidates.

Community members also have the opportunity to submit their questions online. Questions can be submitted online here until Oct. 1. Candidates will answer the media panel’s questions along with a selection of citizens’ questions.

