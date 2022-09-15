Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community

Charles Jacobs
Charles Jacobs(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11.

Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving a gray-colored Chevrolet Impala with aftermarket taillights, headlights and rims. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

