Mansura man wanted for home invasion, attempted rape

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Mansura is wanted by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly committing a home invasion and attempted rape.

Jess Bibbins, 35, is described as a Black male with short hair, approximately five-foot-eight inches tall and wearing eyeglasses. He was last seen in the Alexandria area earlier this month.

APSO believes Bibbins could be driving a 2006 Nissan Titan that is black in color with a gray or silver-colored tailgate bearing a La. license plate #Z412809.

If you have any information, contact APSO at 318-253-4000.

