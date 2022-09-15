Menard vs St. Mary’s voted MedExpress Week 3 Game of the Week

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The most competitive MedExpress Game of the Week voting has come to an end and Menard versus St. Mary’s claims the victors.

Over 2,700 votes were cast in just a few days, constantly going back and forth with Tioga versus Pineville. For Week 3, Mary Margaret Ellison will be on the sideline in Natchitoches to watch the battle for the Bishop’s Bowl.

The Tigers and Eagles have met four times since 2004, with each team picking up two wins a piece in the rivalry. St. Mary’s currently has the Bishop’s Bowl in their possession after winning last year’s matchup 31-17.

It’ll be a battle of the former college roommates for both school’s head coaches, Justin Charles and Aaron York, who lived together during their time at Louisiana Christian University. Friends will turn into foes in Week 3 as both schools look to pick up their second win of the season.

