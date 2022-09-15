Nissan recalls over 200K pickups due to risk of rolling away

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.
The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 203,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly when shifted into park.

The recall covers Frontier and Titan pickups from the 2020 through 2023 model years.

Nissan says owners should use the parking brake whenever they park their trucks.

The company says a transmission parking pawl may not engage when the trucks are shifted into park. The pawl stops the trucks from moving.

Nissan says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

The company is still working on repairs.

Owners will get letters starting Nov. 1, and they’ll be notified again when a fix is available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
Vote for your Week 3 MedExpress Game of the Week
Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K-9 Academy, has been booked on a new charge in...
Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner booked on new cruelty to animals charge
Colfax woman killed in crash on La. HWY 8
Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

Kenny Rachal at termination hearing at the Alexandria Police Department on Sept. 14, 2022.
Kenny Rachal, former APD Lieutenant fired by city after verbal altercation, reinstated by Civil Service Board
Real estate investing for beginners
Four essential tips for first time real estate investors
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided 50 migrants with food, water and...
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
About two dozen men and women stood outside the U.S. Naval Observatory at dawn.
2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris’ residence