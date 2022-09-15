No Payne, No Gain: St. Mary’s Payne Williams made 49-yard & 53-yard field goal against Buckeye

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Kicking and making a 49-yard and 53-yard field goal as a junior in high school isn’t something you hear about or see every day, but for St. Mary’s Payne Williams, he nailed both of them last week against Buckeye, as he put up the first six points of the game.

Williams is a multisport athlete along with playing in all three phases for the Tigers as kicker, wide receiver and cornerback.

“It is tough going to school and going to football every day, but I know I will look back one day and be happy I did it,” said Williams. “Sophomore year is when I really started going three ways, and it just made me see how hard of a job this really is.”

Williams never comes off the field for the Tigers, and even though it is tough, being able to make a difference in multiple ways during the game makes it worth it, as he has dedicated his season by turning his statistics into helping Alex’s Lemonade Stand find a cure for children with cancer.

“It has been good for me to have a reason to go out there and kick and make it,” said Williams.

St. Mary’s Head Coach Aaron York said in Friday’s game that he was ready for Payne to show off the skills he had perfected in practice by kicking his longest field goal, as not every school has a kicker as one of their weapons.

“At first, I was like I did not know,” said York. “I was just hoping he would kick it in the endzone, but as it kept going and going, I was like we will put another three on the board. I was very excited, as a coach you get confident when you see your players succeed.”

Adam Parker, Williams’ holder, says they have a special connection that not many people have because they have been friends since third grade, and they get to share every moment together before and after he kicks.

“As he is a kicker, I have held for him as long as I have played for him,” said Parker. “As he has grown up, my holding skills grown just by him telling me what to do, and in that sense, him making 60-yard field goals, he is going to make more than just 53-yard ones this year. I can promise you that and that is just awesome to see.”

“Seeing him make that field goal is impressive, not everyone can kick like he can,” said his best friend and teammate, Joe Metoyer. “I think he is one the greatest kickers I have ever seen in my life.”

The ability to be versatile in all three phases for the Tigers and displaying his abilities as a kicker in tough games has allowed his talent to shine on and off the field.

