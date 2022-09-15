NSU Demons’ ready to hit the reset button and prepare for Southern Mississippi

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are ready to put last weekend behind them, build team chemistry and take their first win on Saturday on the road.

It’s time to hit refresh, that’s the message Demons’ Head Coach Brad Laird has given to his players this week. Not being able to handle emotions during the game was a big factor in last weekend’s matchup for Northwestern State, along with consistency.

After the Grambling State game, Coach Laird said his staff poorly prepared his team. Not this week, the tone at practice is different. The focus is building team chemistry and seeing where the Demons are right now, and where they have to get to come Saturday.

“When all that happened early, and the success that we had early during part of the first quarter, you still have three and a half quarters to go, so when your emotions get too high, and when something negative like that happens, we just crashed and couldn’t get out of it,” said Laird. “For the second week in a row, we talked about how we started incorporating things at practice. I threw stuff at the coaches and players yesterday that they weren’t ready for, some sudden change situations.”

The Demons’ schedule doesn’t get any easier as they will take their third straight road trip to play Southern Mississippi, who is coming off of an impressive start to their game against Miami last week.

Demons quarterback Miles Fallin threw two interceptions in the Grambling game, as it was just the second start of his college career, but this week he feels he will be a little more comfortable and is ready for the challenge of playing an FBS program like the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I think it is exciting, anytime you get to play a team like this it is fun, it is something kind of like when we went to play Montana,” said Fallin. “We knew it was going to be a good atmosphere and sometimes that brings juice to a team. Even just Monday and even Sunday getting back in the building, we talked about responding the right way. Energy is contagious whether it is positive or negative, and I think we have done a good job at being positive.”

The Demons will take the road trip to Hattiesburg, looking for their first win of the season but will meet a Golden Eagle team eyeing their first win.

