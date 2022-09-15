Parents of accused rapist respond to lawsuit brought by minor’s family, deny allegations

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The parents of Jacob Michot, 20, a Woodworth man accused of sexual assault and rape incidents last year involving five different minors, have responded to a civil lawsuit filed by the parents of one of the children.

David and Tricia Michot have hired attorney Peter Caviness of Falgoust & Caviness, LLP of Opelousas to represent them in this case.

Michot currently faces five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of third-degree rape, one count of second-degree rape and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was also rearrested on Aug. 17 for a new charge of possession of pornography involving a juvenile.

One of those alleged incidents happened at Michot’s house on Nov. 27, 2021, and it is the center of the civil suit.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged incident took place at Michot’s home during a sleepover for Michot’s younger sister sponsored by Michot’s parents, David and Tricia. In a June court hearing, News Channel 5 learned the sleepover involved the sexual assault of one victim and the rape of another. The lawsuit was filed by the parents of the minor girl who alleges she was raped.

According to the lawsuit, Michot’s parents were to provide adult supervision at the sleepover, in which all invited guests were minor female children. However, earlier in the evening, Michot purchased and provided alcohol to the minors, which the lawsuit said Michot’s parents “knew or should have known, had they provided proper supervision.”

Later in the evening, Michot is accused of sexually assaulting one or more girls and raping another.

The petitioners in the lawsuit allege the charges Michot faces are due to the negligence and/or fault of Michot, citing the sexual assault and rape, violation of the Louisiana Criminal Code by providing alcohol to minors and infliction of emotional distress on the victim.

The suit also alleges fault with Michot’s parents, including that they failed to properly supervise and provide a safe environment for the minors, provided or allowed alcohol to be served to minors, and knew or failed to know the “sexual propensity of their son.”

The lawsuit details that both the minor petitioner and her parents sustained PTSD as a result of Michot and his parents’ actions.

In their response to the lawsuit, David and Tricia Michot deny the allegations made by the child’s parents. In their response, they question the child’s role in the incident.

“That the sole and proximate cause of the incident complained of here in above, or at least a contributing cause of same, was the negligence and or fault of the plaintiff’s daughter, ‘Jane Doe,’ in voluntarily instigating and participating in the activities of which plaintiffs complain.”

They go on to point to their son’s liability.

“That in addition, a contributing cause of the incident may have been the actions of Jacob Martin Michot and, if so, Jacob Martin Michot is a person of the full age of majority for whom the defendants are not vicariously liable.”

A date for a jury trial in the civil matter has not been set yet. A civil attorney for Jacob Michot is not listed yet, so his response has not yet been filed. The victim and her parents are represented by Rob Marionneaux of the Marionneaux Law Firm in Baton Rouge. The case will be heard before Judge Monique Rauls.

