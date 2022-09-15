(Stacker) - Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

As of August of this year, national unemployment is at 3.7%, 0.1% higher than in May, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.8% in Minnesota, to 4.5% in New Mexico and 5.2% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.

To that end, Stacker compiled a list of parishes with the highest unemployment rate in Louisiana using data from the BLS. Parishes are ranked by unemployment rate in July 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.

#50. Red River Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 3.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 3,832 (137 unemployed)

#49. Lafourche Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 3.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 41,154 (1,538 unemployed)

#48. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 3.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 13,103 (496 unemployed)

#47. Grant Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 8,557 (333 unemployed)

#46. St. Charles Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 3.9%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

-Total Labor Force: 25,201 (986 unemployed)

#45. Vermilion Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.6%

-Total Labor Force: 24,680 (979 unemployed)

#44. West Baton Rouge Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.0%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.7%

-Total Labor Force: 13,866 (553 unemployed)

#43. Acadia Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 24,558 (1,016 unemployed)

#42. Caldwell Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 3,677 (149 unemployed)

#41. Calcasieu Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

-Total Labor Force: 100,740 (4,203 unemployed)

#40. De Soto Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 11,262 (472 unemployed)

#39. Union Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.2%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 9,272 (390 unemployed)

#38. Lincoln Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.3%

--- 1 year change: -1.0%

-Total Labor Force: 19,841 (854 unemployed)

#37. Ouachita Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 70,741 (3,014 unemployed)

#36. St. Martin Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 22,673 (980 unemployed)

#35. Vernon Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.8%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 15,974 (694 unemployed)

#34. East Baton Rouge Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.4%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 231,810 (10,213 unemployed)

#33. Claiborne Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 5,442 (251 unemployed)

#32. Jefferson Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.1%

-Total Labor Force: 214,839 (9,913 unemployed)

#31. Terrebonne Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 45,525 (2,099 unemployed)

#30. Winn Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 4,663 (216 unemployed)

#29. Catahoula Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 3,550 (167 unemployed)

#28. Richland Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.7%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 8,395 (392 unemployed)

#27. Bienville Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

-Total Labor Force: 5,452 (259 unemployed)

#26. Natchitoches Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -0.9%

-Total Labor Force: 16,077 (786 unemployed)

#25. Webster Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 4.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 14,656 (712 unemployed)

#24. Avoyelles Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 14,511 (747 unemployed)

#23. Evangeline Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.4%

-Total Labor Force: 11,874 (600 unemployed)

#22. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.1%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

-Total Labor Force: 9,835 (497 unemployed)

#21. Caddo Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

-Total Labor Force: 105,733 (5,591 unemployed)

#20. Washington Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.3%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 16,773 (884 unemployed)

#19. Allen Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.4%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 7,733 (421 unemployed)

#18. Franklin Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 7,475 (413 unemployed)

#17. Iberia Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.4%

-Total Labor Force: 28,599 (1,579 unemployed)

#16. St. Bernard Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.5%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.2%

-Total Labor Force: 20,546 (1,125 unemployed)

#15. St. Landry Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 32,551 (1,819 unemployed)

#14. Tangipahoa Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.6%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.8%

-Total Labor Force: 57,380 (3,211 unemployed)

#13. St. Mary Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.7%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -1.9%

-Total Labor Force: 19,655 (1,128 unemployed)

#12. West Carroll Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.8%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 3,643 (211 unemployed)

#11. Concordia Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 5.9%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -1.2%

-Total Labor Force: 7,115 (417 unemployed)

#10. Assumption Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.1%

--- 1 month change: -0.2%

--- 1 year change: -2.3%

-Total Labor Force: 8,810 (540 unemployed)

#9. Iberville Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.2%

--- 1 month change: -0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

-Total Labor Force: 13,977 (865 unemployed)

#8. Tensas Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.3%

--- 1 month change: +0.5%

--- 1 year change: -0.8%

-Total Labor Force: 1,363 (86 unemployed)

#7. St. James Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.4%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.0%

-Total Labor Force: 9,186 (584 unemployed)

#6. New Orleans

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.1%

--- 1 year change: -2.8%

-Total Labor Force: 182,309 (12,011 unemployed)

#5. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 6.9%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -2.5%

-Total Labor Force: 19,680 (1,354 unemployed)

#4. Madison Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.6%

--- 1 year change: -1.3%

-Total Labor Force: 3,469 (242 unemployed)

#3. Morehouse Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.0%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -1.5%

-Total Labor Force: 10,063 (700 unemployed)

#2. St. Helena Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 7.8%

--- 1 month change: 0.0%

--- 1 year change: -3.3%

-Total Labor Force: 4,328 (336 unemployed)

#1. East Carroll Parish

- Current Unemployment rate: 10.6%

--- 1 month change: +0.2%

--- 1 year change: -0.6%

-Total Labor Force: 1,695 (179 unemployed)