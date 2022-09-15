Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15.

The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.

The Alexandria Police Department found Brooks shot in the head on the edge of the Red River on Jan. 11, 2022, after the Ball Police Department received reports that Brooks had possibly been abducted the night of Jan. 9. Brooks’ mother said in May that her son and Jamaria Randle, the third suspect accused in Brooks’ death, were once in a relationship. Randle also faces one count each of aggravated kidnapping and second-degree murder.

Lavalais will go before a jury on Jan. 30, 2023, and Veal will go to trial on Feb. 6, 2023.

Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall, who is prosecuting all three suspects’ cases, said he anticipates trying Randle first in January, but she has yet to go before Judge Chris Hazel.

Randle will appear in court on Oct. 13. A trial date could be set then.

Christopher LaCour is acting as defense for Lavalais, Darrell Hickman represents Veal and Chad Guillot represents Randle.

