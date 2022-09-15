Two trial dates lined up for suspects in Deven Brooks homicide

Trials scheduled to begin in 2023
Left to right: Tremaine Deshun Veal, Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle
Left to right: Tremaine Deshun Veal, Terrance Lavalais and Jamaria Randle(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects accused in the death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball, appeared before Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard for hearings Thursday, Sept. 15.

The court set trial dates for Terrance Lavalais and Tremaine Veal, who each face one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree murder in the death of Brooks.

The Alexandria Police Department found Brooks shot in the head on the edge of the Red River on Jan. 11, 2022, after the Ball Police Department received reports that Brooks had possibly been abducted the night of Jan. 9. Brooks’ mother said in May that her son and Jamaria Randle, the third suspect accused in Brooks’ death, were once in a relationship. Randle also faces one count each of aggravated kidnapping and second-degree murder.

Lavalais will go before a jury on Jan. 30, 2023, and Veal will go to trial on Feb. 6, 2023.

Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall, who is prosecuting all three suspects’ cases, said he anticipates trying Randle first in January, but she has yet to go before Judge Chris Hazel.

Randle will appear in court on Oct. 13. A trial date could be set then.

Christopher LaCour is acting as defense for Lavalais, Darrell Hickman represents Veal and Chad Guillot represents Randle.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
Vote for your Week 3 MedExpress Game of the Week
Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K-9 Academy, has been booked on a new charge in...
Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner booked on new cruelty to animals charge
Colfax woman killed in crash on La. HWY 8
Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

Latest News

Former DCFS workers detail years-long issues within Cenla offices
Former DCFS workers detail years-long issues within Cenla offices
Charles Jacobs
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
Jess Bibbins
Mansura man wanted for home invasion, attempted rape